Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

The closing price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) was $0.53 for the day, up 3.78% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0193 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2239922 shares were traded. BRQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4902.

Our analysis of BRQS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $9.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5547.

BRQS traded an average of 2.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.24M. Insiders hold about 7.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 629.7k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.