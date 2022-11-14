Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

The closing price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) was $0.08 for the day, down -19.21% from the previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7472053 shares were traded. KTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0753.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Hoffman Robert E. bought 55,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 25,795 led to the insider holds 55,000 shares of the business.

Praill Anthony Scott bought 28,700 shares of KTRA for $19,430 on Dec 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 37,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Zarrabian Saiid, who serves as the Head of Strategic Partnerships of the company, bought 38,109 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,298 and bolstered with 55,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has reached a high of $0.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.6031.

Shares Statistics:

KTRA traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 32.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.72M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 688.37k with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 808.89k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.5.