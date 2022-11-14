Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed the day trading at $20.99 up 1.89% from the previous closing price of $20.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731368 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MYGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 6,424 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 123,673 led to the insider holds 33,980 shares of the business.

Hart Jayne B. sold 10,500 shares of MYGN for $262,500 on Feb 28. The Chief People Officer now owns 165,878 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $31.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MYGN traded about 542.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MYGN traded about 942.19k shares per day. A total of 80.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.43M. Shares short for MYGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 3.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $685.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $692.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.6M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $739.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765M and the low estimate is $716.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.