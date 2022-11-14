Twilio Inc. (TWLO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed the day trading at $55.27 up 8.99% from the previous closing price of $50.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6939256 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $140 previously.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $55.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Manor Eyal sold 397 shares for $66.27 per share. The transaction valued at 26,309 led to the insider holds 155,687 shares of the business.

Shipchandler Khozema sold 1,652 shares of TWLO for $124,990 on Oct 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 79,852 shares after completing the transaction at $75.66 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Shipchandler Khozema, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,566 shares for $72.02 each. As a result, the insider received 112,776 and left with 81,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $313.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWLO traded about 4.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWLO traded about 11.36M shares per day. A total of 183.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.23M, compared to 7.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 30 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 32 analysts recommending between $1.03 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $972.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $999M to a low estimate of $965M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $680.47M, an estimated increase of 42.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $42.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $991.11M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.