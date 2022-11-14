U (Unity Software Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $32.52 up 16.89% from its previous closing price of $27.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29175694 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $42 previously.

On October 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares for $30.72 per share. The transaction valued at 24,484 led to the insider holds 218,803 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares of U for $29,226 on Sep 15. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 219,600 shares after completing the transaction at $36.67 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Whitten Marc, who serves as the SVP & GM, Create Solutions of the company, sold 6,546 shares for $45.93 each. As a result, the insider received 300,658 and left with 252,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $210.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, U has traded an average of 8.59M shares per day and 14.96M over the past ten days. A total of 299.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.73M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.13M with a Short Ratio of 29.40M, compared to 30.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.