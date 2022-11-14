Update from Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) was $3.58 for the day, up 7.83% from the previous closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192805 shares were traded. BLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when McClaskey James Paul sold 122 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 243 led to the insider holds 67,231 shares of the business.

Hobbs Eric sold 7,531 shares of BLI for $37,429 on May 13. The insider now owns 182,725 shares after completing the transaction at $4.97 per share. On May 12, another insider, Hobbs Eric, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 123,062 shares for $4.31 each. As a result, the insider received 529,868 and left with 190,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLI has reached a high of $26.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9475.

Shares Statistics:

BLI traded an average of 855.94K shares per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.86M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 3.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.39M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111M and the low estimate is $99.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.