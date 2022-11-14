Update from Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) was $6.53 for the day, up 14.36% from the previous closing price of $5.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1825157 shares were traded. LUNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LUNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $23 previously.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Ferrari Richard bought 5,438 shares for $5.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,874 led to the insider holds 30,035 shares of the business.

French Glendon E. III sold 25,000 shares of LUNG for $500,000 on Sep 15. The President and CEO now owns 1,027,944 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Sung Derrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,082 shares for $17.87 each. As a result, the insider received 19,335 and left with 253,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has reached a high of $43.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.67.

Shares Statistics:

LUNG traded an average of 506.78K shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.89M. Shares short for LUNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.2M to a low estimate of $14.62M. As of the current estimate, Pulmonx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.26M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.86M, an increase of 30.30% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.42M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.1M and the low estimate is $74.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.