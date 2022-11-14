Update from TeraWulf Inc. (WULF): A steady trajectory

The closing price of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) was $1.15 for the day, up 26.37% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616990 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8874.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WULF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Revolve Capital LLC bought 158,629 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,249,997 led to the insider holds 10,981,382 shares of the business.

Pascual Bryan J. bought 158,629 shares of WULF for $1,249,997 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 14,339,040 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Prager Paul B., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 317,259 shares for $7.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,500,001 and bolstered with 654,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $37.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1992, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9860.

Shares Statistics:

WULF traded an average of 281.40K shares per day over the past three months and 312.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.19M. Insiders hold about 15.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.5M and the low estimate is $457.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.