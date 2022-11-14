What shareholders can do to beat the market with PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) stock

In the latest session, PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) closed at $29.79 up 18.73% from its previous closing price of $25.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509743 shares were traded. PDFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PDF Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Raza Adnan sold 14,387 shares for $19.90 per share. The transaction valued at 286,301 led to the insider holds 86,250 shares of the business.

Raza Adnan sold 10,000 shares of PDFS for $206,200 on Jun 15. The EVP, FINANCE AND CFO now owns 100,637 shares after completing the transaction at $20.62 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Raza Adnan, who serves as the EVP, FINANCE AND CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $20.27 each. As a result, the insider received 304,050 and left with 110,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDFS has reached a high of $33.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PDFS has traded an average of 114.90K shares per day and 150.59k over the past ten days. A total of 37.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.31M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PDFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 546.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 511.08k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.19M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, PDF Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.88M, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.62M, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.06M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167.81M and the low estimate is $145M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.