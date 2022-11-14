What shareholders can do to beat the market with View Inc. (VIEW) stock

As of close of business last night, View Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.43, up 13.49% from its previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008997 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIEW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On May 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $5.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7343.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIEW traded 1.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 928.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.59M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.49M with a Short Ratio of 14.36M, compared to 14.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 16.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.01M, up 47.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.6M and the low estimate is $208.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.