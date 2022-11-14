Which analyst expects bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) closed at $7.52 up 6.06% from its previous closing price of $7.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5664933 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of bluebird bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Obenshain Andrew sold 1,263 shares for $6.41 per share. The transaction valued at 8,101 led to the insider holds 245,868 shares of the business.

Colvin Richard A sold 218 shares of BLUE for $1,398 on Nov 04. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 74,788 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Cole Jason, who serves as the Chief Strategy & Financial Off of the company, sold 14,194 shares for $5.53 each. As a result, the insider received 78,473 and left with 189,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 115.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLUE has traded an average of 7.32M shares per day and 4.58M over the past ten days. A total of 82.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.00M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.44M with a Short Ratio of 22.54M, compared to 20.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.10% and a Short% of Float of 39.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.88 and a low estimate of -$1.3, while EPS last year was -$3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.21, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$3.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66M, up 392.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.55M and the low estimate is $16.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 285.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.