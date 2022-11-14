Which analyst expects Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) closed at $5.80 up 11.32% from its previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5100764 shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on October 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Tiziani Eric bought 20,000 shares for $14.78 per share. The transaction valued at 295,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $30.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLPX has traded an average of 3.79M shares per day and 4.64M over the past ten days. A total of 649.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.11M. Shares short for OLPX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.54M with a Short Ratio of 22.73M, compared to 20.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 20.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $176.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $175.8M. As of the current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.16M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.03M, a decrease of -20.10% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $698M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.37M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $747.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.4M and the low estimate is $630.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.