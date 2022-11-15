A correction may be in store for First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) shares?

As of close of business last night, First Advantage Corporation’s stock clocked out at $12.41, up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $12.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611932 shares were traded. FA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $14 from $20 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. sold 83,666 shares for $19.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629,814 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. sold 60,125 shares of FA for $1,162,818 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 8,337 shares after completing the transaction at $19.34 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,786,333 shares for $19.30 each. As a result, the insider received 304,676,227 and left with 94,947,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $21.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FA traded 505.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 961.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.64M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $211.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.3M to a low estimate of $210.1M. As of the current estimate, First Advantage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $171.62M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.62M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $836.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $827M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.29M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $877.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $900.94M and the low estimate is $779.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.