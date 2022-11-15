A correction may be in store for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares?

In the latest session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) closed at $7.06 up 26.07% from its previous closing price of $5.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17599759 shares were traded. PDSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 28, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when HILL MATTHEW C bought 200 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,800 led to the insider holds 4,075 shares of the business.

HILL MATTHEW C bought 2,900 shares of PDSB for $26,060 on Dec 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,875 shares after completing the transaction at $8.99 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDSB has reached a high of $11.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PDSB has traded an average of 238.13K shares per day and 273.64k over the past ten days. A total of 28.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.40M. Insiders hold about 14.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PDSB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.71.