A correction may be in store for Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) shares?

As of close of business last night, Taseko Mines Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.40, up 6.06% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2266830 shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TGB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4959.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TGB traded 1.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.71M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.17M, compared to 4.13M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.56M, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.07M and the low estimate is $292.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.