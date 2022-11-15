A glimpse at Minerva Surgical Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) closed at $0.29 up 2.81% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970454 shares were traded. UTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3284 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2163.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Minerva Surgical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 16, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On November 16, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 16, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Clapper David M bought 25,000 shares for $4.94 per share. The transaction valued at 123,435 led to the insider holds 642,660 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTRS has reached a high of $9.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7269, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6794.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UTRS has traded an average of 105.21K shares per day and 137.13k over the past ten days. A total of 28.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.74M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UTRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 104.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 100.66k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $4.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $12.2M. As of the current estimate, Minerva Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.51M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.9M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.1M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.1M and the low estimate is $55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.