A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) closed at $0.15, up 8.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0124 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814288 shares were traded. CLXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1680 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1339.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 15, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 10, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Ribeill Yves J sold 30,000 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 7,173 led to the insider holds 99,225 shares of the business.

Ribeill Yves J sold 20,000 shares of CLXT for $21,238 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 129,225 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLXT has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1769, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5083.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 355.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.35M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 195.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$2.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.99M, down -93.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27M and the low estimate is $4.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 701.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.