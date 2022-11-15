A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

The price of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed at $48.75 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $49.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945846 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SILK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Rogers Erica J. sold 10,000 shares for $50.03 per share. The transaction valued at 500,309 led to the insider holds 246,199 shares of the business.

Buchanan Lucas W. sold 24,800 shares of SILK for $1,240,000 on Nov 11. The COO/CFO now owns 176,527 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Buchanan Lucas W., who serves as the COO/CFO of the company, sold 200 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 10,000 and left with 176,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $52.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SILK traded on average about 395.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 562.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Shares short for SILK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 2.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.47M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.9M and the low estimate is $161.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.