A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)

After finishing at $1.37 in the prior trading day, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) closed at $1.29, down -5.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7975467 shares were traded. SEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On June 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On May 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1556.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has reached a high of $47.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1236, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5726.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 729.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.85M. Insiders hold about 54.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.73k, up 18,789.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.83M and the low estimate is $76.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,789.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.