A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

After finishing at $22.20 in the prior trading day, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) closed at $22.03, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2685309 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $38.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when DuBose Arthur sold 327 shares for $27.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,939 led to the insider holds 2,146 shares of the business.

Berger William J sold 150,000 shares of NOVA for $4,506,645 on Aug 08. The insider now owns 301,142 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Hultberg Kelsey, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 56,000 and left with 15,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $44.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.03M. Shares short for NOVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.22M with a Short Ratio of 25.64M, compared to 23.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.99% and a Short% of Float of 30.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.97 and -$2.42.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $134.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.84M to a low estimate of $90.6M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 107.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.7M, an increase of 97.30% less than the figure of $107.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 104.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $904.61M and the low estimate is $459.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.