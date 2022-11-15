An investigation into PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s technical aspects

The price of PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) closed at $10.65 in the last session, up 1.82% from day before closing price of $10.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577260 shares were traded. PETQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PETQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Herrman Robert Michael bought 1,376 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 14,998 led to the insider holds 9,050 shares of the business.

Smith Michael A bought 10,000 shares of PETQ for $97,100 on Sep 06. The PRESIDENT now owns 38,155 shares after completing the transaction at $9.71 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Hall Allan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600 shares for $15.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,048 and bolstered with 600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PETQ has reached a high of $25.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PETQ traded on average about 623.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 561.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.07M. Shares short for PETQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $204.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.5M to a low estimate of $198.5M. As of the current estimate, PetIQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210.53M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.59M, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PETQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $931.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $918.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $926.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.53M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995.5M and the low estimate is $972.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.