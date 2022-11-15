An investigation into Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $3.98 in the prior trading day, Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) closed at $4.23, up 6.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 862615 shares were traded. COOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COOK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when ANDRUS JEREMY bought 148,878 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 431,151 led to the insider holds 9,123,599 shares of the business.

ANDRUS JEREMY bought 58,221 shares of COOK for $173,691 on Sep 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,974,721 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, ANDRUS JEREMY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,423 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,236 and bolstered with 8,916,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOK has reached a high of $20.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3457.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 773.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.77M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for COOK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 6.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 24.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $86.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94M to a low estimate of $81M. As of the current estimate, Traeger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.02M, an estimated decrease of -46.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.88M, a decrease of -22.30% over than the figure of -$46.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $656.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $640M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $647.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.54M, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $688.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $647.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.