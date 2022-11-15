An overall feel about Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) closed at $6.97 up 31.26% from its previous closing price of $5.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5049902 shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On September 20, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.25.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on September 20, 2022, with a $8.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 5,200 shares for $8.74 per share. The transaction valued at 45,455 led to the insider holds 64,596,723 shares of the business.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 131,618 shares of GETY for $1,118,964 on Sep 19. The 10% Owner now owns 64,601,923 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,044,457 shares for $9.27 each. As a result, the insider received 9,687,233 and left with 64,733,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Getty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GETY has traded an average of 610.30K shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 394.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.69M. Insiders hold about 68.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 365.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 507.54k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $983.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.