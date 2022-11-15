An overall feel about REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) closed at $0.67 up 3.57% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0232 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1071955 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6021.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On January 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

On September 14, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $5.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on September 14, 2021, with a $5 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7719, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5865.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REE has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 657.85k over the past ten days. A total of 292.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.93M. Insiders hold about 17.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.00% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 2.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6k, up 66,066.71% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.26M and the low estimate is $40.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,339.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.