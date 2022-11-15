An overall feel about XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed at $8.64 up 1.77% from its previous closing price of $8.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56151341 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of XPeng Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $22.

Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $56.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPEV has traded an average of 24.85M shares per day and 40.03M over the past ten days. A total of 854.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.12M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.64M with a Short Ratio of 39.45M, compared to 28.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 23 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$2.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $939.78M. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $900.06M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.01B and the low estimate is $5.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 83.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.