Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD): Selected Notes

The closing price of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) was $111.79 for the day, down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $111.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1969672 shares were traded. EXPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when POWELL BRADLEY S sold 17,206 shares for $106.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,827,838 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Dickerman Jeffrey F sold 986 shares of EXPD for $105,103 on Nov 09. The Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec now owns 1,770 shares after completing the transaction at $106.59 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, ALGER EUGENE K, who serves as the President Global Services of the company, sold 7,157 shares for $107.35 each. As a result, the insider received 768,302 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expeditors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has reached a high of $137.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.21.

Shares Statistics:

EXPD traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.83M, compared to 4.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, EXPD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for EXPD, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.65 and $7.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.01 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $3.98B. As of the current estimate, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.32B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.28B, a decrease of -20.60% less than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.57B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.52B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.04B and the low estimate is $10.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.