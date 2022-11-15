Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) was $7.36 for the day, down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $7.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4700718 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

CLSA Upgraded its Outperform to Buy on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.84 to $7.73.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.59.

Shares Statistics:

MLCO traded an average of 5.54M shares per day over the past three months and 4.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 462.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.64M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.56M with a Short Ratio of 12.86M, compared to 9.52M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, down -16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.