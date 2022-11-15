Are Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.98, up 8.22% from its previous closing price of $40.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636310 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $10 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On September 10, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Yale Catriona sold 5,000 shares for $39.42 per share. The transaction valued at 197,105 led to the insider holds 72,073 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 10,000 shares of AKRO for $434,183 on Nov 01. The President & CEO now owns 310,148 shares after completing the transaction at $43.42 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Harrison Seth Loring, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,965 shares for $40.31 each. As a result, the insider received 925,738 and left with 160,093 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $45.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKRO traded 1.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 519.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.24M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.79 and -$3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.01. EPS for the following year is -$3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.29 and -$4.1.