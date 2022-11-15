Are analysts optimistic about Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) closed the day trading at $4.15 down -5.47% from the previous closing price of $4.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571011 shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On February 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Alvino Mark sold 20,000 shares for $0.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,098 led to the insider holds 27,181 shares of the business.

Alvino Mark sold 35,000 shares of ABEO for $5,464 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 47,181 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, O’Malley Brendan M., who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 8,880 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 5,035 and left with 204,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $23.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0178.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABEO traded about 450.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABEO traded about 902.17k shares per day. A total of 8.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.24M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 607.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 177.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 10.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.95 and a low estimate of -$1.76, while EPS last year was -$1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$8.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$2.01.