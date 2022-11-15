Are analysts optimistic about Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) closed the day trading at $0.26 down -6.29% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0176 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1435548 shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2560.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKBA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $8 previously.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Burke Steven Keith sold 1,147 shares for $0.36 per share. The transaction valued at 416 led to the insider holds 418,016 shares of the business.

GILMAN STEVEN C sold 4,567 shares of AKBA for $1,653 on Jun 03. The Director now owns 43,430 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Burke Steven Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,656 shares for $2.17 each. As a result, the insider received 16,619 and left with 217,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $2.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7677.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKBA traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKBA traded about 1.26M shares per day. A total of 183.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.19M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 7.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $48.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.3M to a low estimate of $45.84M. As of the current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.67M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.65M, a decrease of -18.40% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.08M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.58M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210.32M and the low estimate is $196.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.