Are BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) closed at $9.51 up 5.90% from its previous closing price of $8.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586382 shares were traded. BCAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioAtla Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On May 05, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $5.

On March 21, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 1,000 shares for $8.20 per share. The transaction valued at 8,200 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 2,000 shares of BCAB for $17,700 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, SHORT JAY M PHD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 26,350 shares for $7.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,600 and bolstered with 1,396,556 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCAB has reached a high of $29.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCAB has traded an average of 747.90K shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 37.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.49M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BCAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 4.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.56% and a Short% of Float of 18.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.6 and -$3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.98, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$4.32.