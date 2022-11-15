Are Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) closed at $1.24 down -3.12% from its previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789036 shares were traded. JUPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 57,654 led to the insider holds 122,000 shares of the business.

FANI SKENDER bought 101 shares of JUPW for $84 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 57,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, FANI SKENDER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 57,839 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,422 and bolstered with 57,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JUPW has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8853, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8977.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JUPW has traded an average of 279.21K shares per day and 547.73k over the past ten days. A total of 21.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.19M. Insiders hold about 23.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JUPW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 427.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 95.37k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.