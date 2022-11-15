As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) offers stability

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed the day trading at $1.26 up 0.80% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33857952 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $7 previously.

On December 01, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Blanks Robert sold 100,000 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 195,827 shares of the business.

Rosenbaum David P. sold 3,000 shares of ARDX for $2,760 on Sep 01. The Chief Development Officer now owns 89,369 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Rosenbaum David P., who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,856 and bolstered with 92,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9385.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARDX traded about 3.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARDX traded about 3.78M shares per day. A total of 187.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.14M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 6.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.92M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25M, an estimated increase of 213.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.37M, an increase of 810.60% over than the figure of $213.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1M, up 72.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $107.75M and the low estimate is $22.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 279.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.