As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) offers stability

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) closed the day trading at $0.38 up 32.62% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0946 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21416777 shares were traded. CLVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4316 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2860.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on April 27, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Rolfe Lindsey sold 4,261 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 4,188 led to the insider holds 111,419 shares of the business.

MUEHL DANIEL W sold 4,579 shares of CLVS for $4,501 on Nov 02. The insider now owns 102,271 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Harding Thomas C., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 63 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider received 62 and left with 3,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVS has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4926.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLVS traded about 3.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLVS traded about 8.37M shares per day. A total of 144.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.49M with a Short Ratio of 30.77M, compared to 33.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.79% and a Short% of Float of 22.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.76M, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.76M and the low estimate is $137.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.