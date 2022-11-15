As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) offers stability

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed the day trading at $4.14 up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1579433 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GWH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Moftakhar Amir sold 8,386 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 29,199 led to the insider holds 558,850 shares of the business.

Moftakhar Amir sold 63,205 shares of GWH for $254,413 on Oct 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 583,956 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Evans Craig E, who serves as the President of the company, sold 12,628 shares for $3.72 each. As a result, the insider received 46,976 and left with 2,453,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 651.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $16.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0650, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4094.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GWH traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GWH traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 152.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.23M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.20M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$5.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189M and the low estimate is $61.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,159.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.