As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) offers stability

The closing price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) was $3.92 for the day, down -2.73% from the previous closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1404316 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Markels John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,784 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,029 and bolstered with 32,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $10.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9112.

Shares Statistics:

SGMO traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 12.14M, compared to 9.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 9.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$2.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.19M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.74M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.7M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.5M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.