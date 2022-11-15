As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, V.F. Corporation (VFC) offers stability

The closing price of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) was $33.11 for the day, down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $33.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7607152 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $50.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Carucci Richard bought 10,000 shares for $41.44 per share. The transaction valued at 414,420 led to the insider holds 115,528 shares of the business.

MCMULLEN W RODNEY bought 6,000 shares of VFC for $268,572 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 34,146 shares after completing the transaction at $44.76 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Carucci Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $45.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 453,858 and bolstered with 107,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 41.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $78.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.56.

Shares Statistics:

VFC traded an average of 5.37M shares per day over the past three months and 8.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 387.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.21M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.23M with a Short Ratio of 22.91M, compared to 15.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.93, VFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 184.30% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.81B and the low estimate is $11.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.