As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) offers stability

The closing price of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) was $1.29 for the day, up 27.72% from the previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587534 shares were traded. YRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YRD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yiren’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YRD has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0063, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6992.

Shares Statistics:

YRD traded an average of 121.23K shares per day over the past three months and 76.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.34M. Shares short for YRD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 287.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 411.82k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.14M to a low estimate of $225.14M. As of the current estimate, Yiren Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $164.45M, an estimated increase of 36.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $622.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.41M, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $565.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.77M and the low estimate is $565.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.