ATIP (ATI Physical Therapy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) closed at $0.62 down -9.73% from its previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0670 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613306 shares were traded. ATIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.15 from $2 previously.

On April 06, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Dourney Daniel bought 1,000 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,070 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

LARSEN JOHN L bought 10,000 shares of ATIP for $36,300 on Nov 30. The Executive Chairman now owns 98,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATIP has reached a high of $4.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5563.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATIP has traded an average of 570.54K shares per day and 781.43k over the past ten days. A total of 204.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.76M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATIP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $639.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $645.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $627.87M, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $708.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $740.2M and the low estimate is $659.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.