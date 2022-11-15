Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) closed the day trading at $0.96 down -3.89% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0389 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625248 shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9401.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVAH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Afshar David bought 10,000 shares for $2.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,140 led to the insider holds 288,240 shares of the business.

Cunningham Patrick A. bought 3,100 shares of AVAH for $9,626 on May 26. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 122,195 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On May 20, another insider, Reisz Edwin C., who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,929 and bolstered with 888,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $9.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5162, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8676.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVAH traded about 220.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVAH traded about 325.75k shares per day. A total of 184.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.14M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.