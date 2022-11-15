Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $3.95 in the prior trading day, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) closed at $3.74, down -5.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25190103 shares were traded. BBBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnal Gustavo sold 12,500 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 374,375 led to the insider holds 255,396 shares of the business.

Arnal Gustavo sold 42,513 shares of BBBY for $1,029,824 on Aug 16. The EVP, CFO now owns 267,896 shares after completing the transaction at $24.22 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Cohen Ryan, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,000,000 shares for $21.17 each. As a result, the insider received 105,845,055 and left with 2,780,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has reached a high of $30.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.0655.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 39.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.07M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30M with a Short Ratio of 30.82M, compared to 29.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37.38% and a Short% of Float of 105.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$3.13, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.76 and -$10.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.83. EPS for the following year is -$4.54, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.42 and -$7.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87B, down -23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.1B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.