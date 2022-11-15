Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) was $9.51 for the day, up 2.59% from the previous closing price of $9.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3373441 shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CUK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares for $11.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,500 led to the insider holds 870,950 shares of the business.

PARKER SIR JOHN sold 7,048 shares of CUK for $125,548 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.81 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Thamm Michael Olaf, who serves as the Group CEO – Costa Crociere of the company, sold 3,841 shares for $20.62 each. As a result, the insider received 79,195 and left with 205,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $22.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.08.

Shares Statistics:

CUK traded an average of 2.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 7.43M, compared to 5.68M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.36 and -$3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.36. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.75B to a low estimate of $13.75B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $1.91B, an estimated increase of 620.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 620.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.8B and the low estimate is $21.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.