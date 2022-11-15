Considering Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) closed at $10.29 in the last session, up 3.42% from day before closing price of $9.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724672 shares were traded. VLRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On February 16, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

On August 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 31, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLRS has reached a high of $21.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLRS traded on average about 586.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 499.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.00M. Insiders hold about 7.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VLRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.64M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 86.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.