Considering Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed at $3.48 in the last session, up 1.16% from day before closing price of $3.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6223015 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4350.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5261.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMY traded on average about 6.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 612.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 14.76M, compared to 16.39M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMY is 0.04, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 31.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.