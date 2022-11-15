Considering Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) closed at $0.70 in the last session, up 7.52% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0490 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584976 shares were traded. RELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6520.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RELI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Beyman Ezra bought 126,435 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 125,171 led to the insider holds 574,024 shares of the business.

Beyman Ezra bought 207,868 shares of RELI for $195,396 on Sep 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 447,589 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Beyman Ezra, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 118,500 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,540 and bolstered with 239,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4828.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RELI traded on average about 408.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 96.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.87M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RELI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 178.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 169.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.2M and the low estimate is $34.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.