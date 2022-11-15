CYXT (Cyxtera Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed at $2.35 down -10.98% from its previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550132 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On January 03, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 03, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Semah Victor sold 8,292 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 97,597 led to the insider holds 29,202 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6723, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8594.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYXT has traded an average of 795.07K shares per day and 824.13k over the past ten days. A total of 179.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 5.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 43.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $743.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.7M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.96M and the low estimate is $773.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.