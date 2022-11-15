Equifax Inc. (EFX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) was $197.91 for the day, up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $193.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1552256 shares were traded. EFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EFX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 97.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1076.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $158 from $195 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $250 to $161.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $230.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Nelson Lisa M sold 100 shares for $159.58 per share. The transaction valued at 15,958 led to the insider holds 7,406 shares of the business.

Nelson Lisa M sold 684 shares of EFX for $113,257 on Oct 26. The EVP, President International now owns 7,590 shares after completing the transaction at $165.58 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, GAMBLE JOHN W JR, who serves as the EVP, CFO & COO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $165.52 each. As a result, the insider received 2,482,852 and left with 46,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equifax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $300.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 200.22.

Shares Statistics:

EFX traded an average of 884.67K shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 2.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, EFX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.62 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.54. EPS for the following year is $7.82, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.44 and $7.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Equifax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, a decrease of -32.80% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.44B and the low estimate is $5.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.