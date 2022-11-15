FOCS (Focus Financial Partners Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) closed at $39.00 in the last session, down -2.43% from day before closing price of $39.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521340 shares were traded. FOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On June 30, 2020, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $36.

On June 23, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 23, 2020, with a $39 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Focus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOCS has reached a high of $69.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOCS traded on average about 323.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 391.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.64% stake in the company. Shares short for FOCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $503.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $511M to a low estimate of $492.47M. As of the current estimate, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $445.35M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.9M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $559.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $499.42M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.