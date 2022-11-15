How is AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AIRS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $3.28 in the prior trading day, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) closed at $2.70, down -17.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1828801 shares were traded. AIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AIRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $8.50.

On November 23, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Higgins Kenneth bought 12,000 shares for $8.24 per share. The transaction valued at 98,880 led to the insider holds 25,910 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRS has reached a high of $17.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.7977, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3759.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 173.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.20M. Insiders hold about 29.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 687k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $43.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.64M to a low estimate of $42.07M. As of the current estimate, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.65M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.11M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.31M, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227.84M and the low estimate is $212.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.