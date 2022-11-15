How is Immersion Corporation’s (NASDAQ: IMMR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) closed at $6.81 in the last session, up 23.59% from day before closing price of $5.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1752084 shares were traded. IMMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 29, 2020, Colliers Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $15.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when MARTIN WILLIAM C bought 13,603 shares for $5.79 per share. The transaction valued at 78,727 led to the insider holds 694,618 shares of the business.

MARTIN WILLIAM C bought 16,243 shares of IMMR for $94,086 on Sep 13. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 681,015 shares after completing the transaction at $5.79 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, MARTIN WILLIAM C, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, bought 19,105 shares for $5.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 108,423 and bolstered with 664,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Immersion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMR has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMMR traded on average about 254.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 184.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.47M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 643.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 740.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Immersion Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.5M, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8M, a decrease of -17.90% less than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.09M, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.8M and the low estimate is $33.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.